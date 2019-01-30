Ensure effective implementation of ICDS schemes: Ganai to SWD

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, JANUARY 29:
Advisor to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, today called upon the officers of Social Welfare Department to ensure effective implementation of ICDS Schemes in the state so that maximum population is benefited.
As per an official, while stressing for percolating benefits of these schemes to the weaker and underprivileged section of the society, the Advisor stressed for taking initiatives to reach out to the marginalized and migratory population of the state.
The Advisor made these remarks during a meeting convened here to review the functioning of ICDS Schemes including PMMVY, Scheme for Adolescent Girls, Poshan Abhiyan, and Ladli Beti Scheme.
The meeting was attended by Secretary Social Welfare Department Dr. Farooq Ahmad Lone, Mission Director ICDS Veerji Hangloo, Director Finance Social Welfare Abdul Majeed Bhat, Joint Director ICDS Pritam Lal Atri, Additional Secretary Social Welfare Babu Ram and various other concerned officers.
During the meeting, it was highlighted that ICDS was launched in the state in the year 1975 and was further extended in phased manner and presently covering whole state through 141 Projects and 29599 Anganwadi Centres.
Seeking details regarding various schemes being implemented under ICDS, the Advisor was apprised that under Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandhana Yojana pregnant women and Lactating women above 19 years for first live births are covered and provided financial assistance of Rs. 5000 in the instalments through DBT mode.
He was informed that under the scheme an amount of 19 crore against available amount of Rs. 29 crore have been disbursed into account of 57765 beneficiaries.
The Advisor was apprised that POSHAN Abhiyaan aims to reduce mal-nourishment from the country in a phased manner through the life cycle concept by adopting a synergized and result oriented approach. It was given out that under the scheme an amount of Rs 33.67 crore has been released. Under the scheme smart phones are being provided to the Anganwardi Workers for effective monitoring of all the activities.
Seeking details regarding Aadhaar Enrolment under ICDS, the Advisor was informed that Mission Director ICDS has been designated as UID Registrar to carry out Aadhaar enrolment of children in Anganwadi Centres. He was informed that so far 141 ECMP kits were procured through GEM and distributed amount the 141 CDPO’s across the State for Aadhaar enrolment of citizens.
He was informed that under the Scheme for Adolescent Girls awareness programmes and counselling sessions are conducted on Health & Hygiene, Nutrition, Family & child care, life skill development/upgrade home based skills and Support out of school Adolescent Girls for their successful transition back to formal schooling.
The Advisor was also informed that under Ladli Beti 2944 beneficiaries were approved in 2015-16, 12610 beneficiaries in 2016-17, 13768 beneficiaries in 2017-18 and 20764 beneficiaries up to ending December, 2018 in the eight districts of the state in which this scheme is being implemented.
The Advisor stressed on the need for an integrated approach for the effective implementation of various welfare schemes initiated by the Government and directed for evolving Standing Operation Procedure (SOP) for better implementation of the scheme at all levels.
Ganai also directed the concerned officers to sensitize Anganwardi Workers to identify beneficiaries for better and timely assistance under various schemes
Stressing need to raise awareness on the importance of nutrition for health, education, sanitation and hygiene, the Advisor said that it has an impact on development, productivity, economic growth and ultimately National development.
He also stressed on reaching out to maximum first time lactating mothers under Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) besides achieving set targets under the scheme.