Ensure devotees all facilities on Meraj ul Alam observance days: Sagar

March 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

National Conference, General Secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar on Thursday asked the state government to ensure all basic and effective amenities to people on the observance days of Shab-e-Me’raj.

Sagar impressed upon the divisional administration of Kashmir to ensure devotees all facilities including adequate electricity and sufficient water supply. Party general secretary urged the administration to do a review of the facilities at all the shrines of state in view of the coming auspicious days.

He impressed on the administration to place necessary arrangement at Asar e Shareef Hazrat Bal, Shah- e- Kalash Pora, Khiram Sirhama, Naqshband Sahab, Astan Aliya Imam Aalim Nayad Qadal, Dangar Pora Narwara, and other Khanqas and shrines of Kashmir.

Meanwhile former minister and parliamentarian Abdul Rasheed Shaheen who was contesting as an independent candidate from Baramulla in the forth coming LS polls on Thursday withdrew his nomination in favor of National Conference candidate Muhammad Akbar Lone. He announced withdrawing his nomination at a meeting in Baramulla. Party’s senior leaders Mubarak Gul, Advocate Shahid Ali were also present in the meet.