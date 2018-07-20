Ensure DDRCs are functional in all districts: Div Com to DCs

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU:
Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, on Thursday urged all the District Development Commissioners to ensure that the District Disability Rehabilitation Centres are made functional in all the districts.
According to an official, Verma said that this was imperative so that the benefits of the various schemes percolate to the persons who need facilities like physiotherapy, prosthetic aids and special medical assistance.
The official said that Verma said this as he reviewed the working of the Social Welfare Department at a high-level meeting.
Deputy Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar, Director Social Welfare Jammu Dr Bharat Bhushan, Additional District Development Commissioner Jammu, Suraiya Jabeen, Dy Director Planning Kuldeep Singh, District Programme Officer ICDS Jammu Natasha Kalsotraand District Social Welfare Officer JammuRanbireshwar Singh Jamwal attended the meeting, the official added.
The District Development Commissioners & District Social Welfare Officers of other districts of the province participated through Video-conferencing, he said.
The Divisional Commissioner, at the outset reviewed the functioning of District Disability Rehabilitation Centres. He was informed that in Jammu, Doda and Udhampur, these centres have started functioning while in other Districts, the process of establishing the District Disability Rehabilitation Centres is on.
The scheme envisages development of infrastructure, provide Medicare, skill development and other facilities to the specially-abled persons so that they become self –reliant, the official added.
Divisional Commissioner emphasized the need for providing basic facilities to the inmates of Residential Homes being run by the Department and report gaps, if any.
He also reviewed the progress of construction of Composite Home for the aged persons which is coming up at Ghainknear KotBhalwal, Jammu at anestimated cost of Rs 973 Lakh. He emphasized the need for completion of formalities so that Composite Rehabilitation Centre at Jammu can be established which will hugely benefit specially-abled persons and all those who require special health care for their infirmities.
The Divisional Commissioner also reviewed status of disbursement of pre and post-matric scholarship being provided to the students belonging to SC, ST, OBC and other economically weaker sections.
He emphasized for conducting of survey by the District Development Commissioners of persons having different infirmities so that a data base of such persons is developed.
Divisional Commissioner directed for maximum coverage under AASRA scheme whose premium is paid by the Government and the insured person is provided a sum of Rs 2 lakh in case of accidental and natural death.
All the District Development Commissioners are committed to saturate the eligible population. The District Development Commissioners and District Social Welfare Officers were advised to take special interest in forwarding the cases pertaining to Rehabilitation Council and National Foundation for Communal Harmony in respect of new and renewal cases for timely sanction, the official said.
He exhorted the officers to work in missionary mode and ensure that the vulnerable sections of the society get desired benefits of the schemes aimed at their socio-economic alleviation and upliftment.