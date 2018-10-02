Ensure customers feel satisfied with our products and services: Chairman

Lauds bank staff for exceptional talent, confidence and dedication
Srinagar, Oct 1:
Our customers must leave with better feelings from our delivery points because the future of our bank is very much linked to these feelings. With a deep sense of emotional equity invested with us, they expect quite higher from us. But we need to understand that meeting their expectations simply means realizing our business goals. Therefore, we should strengthen our mission from now onwards to ensure that customers feel satisfied rather delighted with our services and products.
Promising to strengthen its bond further with customers on 80th Foundation Day, Chairman and CEO stated this during his keynote address here at the bank’s headquarters, which was broadcasted live to the entire staff of the bank posted across the state and outside.
Besides live streaming the address on social networking platforms like Facebook, the bank had organized an audio conference facility for its business units at remote locations.
It is a matter of experience for organizations like ours that the more value we deliver to our customers, the better the returns we receive. Therefore, best products/ services, exemplary behaviour, and unique institutional care remain at the heart of our growth and development as the leading bank here and competitive financial institution outside the state.
On the occasion, Chairman Parvez Ahmed e-inaugurated 40 delivery points including 12 Business Units including 6 ultra small branches (USBs), 21 ATMs and 7 Cash Deposit Machines. He also announced the regularization of around 600 personnel engaged for casual services for more than 10 years service as Banking Attendants. Besides, acknowledging the contributions of its retired employees, the bank announced a welfare scheme for its retirees.
Amid thunderous applause in the jam-packed lawn of the corporate headquarters, Chairman Parvez Ahmed commended the entire staff for their strong resolve, consistent resilience, and an unmatched capacity to shine in darkest of times.
“Right from our inception when we suffered the consequences of partition, we have been facing difficult challenges whether that be because of conflict, public unrest or natural calamities. But every challenge has witnessed us emerging stronger because of your exceptional talent, confidence, and dedication”, he said.
Giving examples of staff commitment the Chairman recalled that in just 10 days the bank had opened 13 lac accounts under PMJDY and during implementation of Apple Finance Scheme, the number of mere 16000 growers has increased to 1.75 lac taking the financial exposure from mere Rs 400 Cr to around Rs 3000 Cr.
“Having experienced all this throughout my career here, as soon as I assumed the Chair, I sincerely communicated all the problems faced by the bank then. And today, we are here to see the results. You have successfully transformed the perceptions and won over not only some many pessimists but some cynics too," the chairman said.
“With management on board, I shall continue to work for your welfare because I am certain of your abilities to fulfill most of the apparently impossible tasks”, he said.
Paying a glowing tribute to the founders of J&K Bank particularly the then Maharaja Hari Singh, Chairman said that he wanted to build an institution that would understand the needs of people and focus relentlessly on their socio-economic development.
“Today, we pay our highest regards to all the founders who dedicated this great institution in the service of people of J&K”, he said.
Appreciating the role of predecessors, he said, “We are where we are because of the exemplary toil and exceptional spirit of service they have displayed under difficult circumstances, therefore it is also time to acknowledge and admire every single person who has contributed in shaping this great institution since our incorporation day in 1938.”
As a token of appreciation and expression of gratitude, I feel honored to announce a welfare scheme for our retired colleagues wherein we have tried to extend the maximum possible benefits to them.
Enumerating Payment Banks, NBFCs, Fin-Tech companies among major challenges facing the bank, Chairman emphasized the need to meet this mid-way through appetite for business driven by the collective passion for staying ahead of others.