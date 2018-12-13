Ensure conservation, protection of wildlife sanctuaries in JK: HC directs Govt

Syed RukayaSrinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir High Court has directed government to ensure conservation and protection of wildlife sanctuaries across Jammu and Kashmir.
The Bank has observed that government must work towards preservation of the wildlife sanctuaries—especially Hirpora Shopian—while closing down the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) pertaining to the conservation and preservation of Wildlife Sanctuary situated at Hirpora Shopian.
The division bench of Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey and Justice Sanjeev Kumar said that they were satisfied with the Department of Wildlife Department for taking all the factors into consideration for restoring the damages caused to the Wildlife sanctuary.
“We are further satisfied that the Wildlife Department has duly been compensated to fully restore the damages by the executing agency,” the bench said.
The court directed state government to ensure implementation of the provisions of law while undertaking the restoration work and ensure the work is completed within a period of six months of which the report is to be submitted before Registrar Judicial of the court.
“The non-adherence to the procedure for any reason whatsoever is out of question,” the court said.
Wildlife Department through its counsel Additional Advocate General, Asifa Padroo, submitted before the court the report with regard to Mitigation Plan for restoration of damaged sites (by NRSS) Hirpora Wildlife Sanctuary.
The report stated that the committee constituted by Regional Wildlife Warden Kashmir visited the damaged sites and assessed the quantum of damage. The committee recommended Rs 247.50 lacs budget for restoration of the damaged sites, “Which could how ever be raised to 5 times compensation for being violation in a Sanctuary as per the terms and condition in a vouge.”
It was also stated in the report that user agency has paid the amount of Rs. 247.00 lacs in the form of demand draft payable to Chief Wildlife Warden.
“Further the detailed estimates for the construction of crate protection for the restoration of damages sites (Tower No.s, 342, 342/0, 343, 344, 345/0, 345/1, 346/1, 347, 348, 349, 351 and 352) have been prepared by Assistant Engineer of this department,” the report states.
It further states that the restoration of the damaged sites by construction of crate work will stop the erosion of soil upto 80%.
“With the passage of time the additional height beyond the crate height will be stabilized with natural slope after getting protection at the base of the cutting edges,” it states.
After perusing the report and taking it on record, the court remarked that the department has detailed out the quantum of work with reference to restoration of damages and the estimated cost required for
The court mentioned that the project work was undertaken by the executing agency pursuant to the permission granted by the government and the damage caused is neither intentional nor deliberate. Earlier, the petition was filed by Junaid Rashid and others against Union of India and others.
With reference to conservation and preservation of Wildlife Sanctuary situated at Hirpora Shopian, the petitioners had sought that the respondents be directed to take immediate steps for restoration of the damages caused by the use of machinery to carry out heavy blasting in the Sanctuary for laying 400 MV D/C Transmission Line from Samba to Amargarh, known as NRSSS-29, over it.