Ensure basic facilities in orphanages: HC to Govt

Syed RulayaSrinagar:
The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to respond to the report of the Chairperson of Child Welfare Committee and address the lack of facilities in orphanages as indicated in the report.
The division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Sanjeev Kumar while hearing the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on Orphanages directed the authorities to ensure that all the deficiencies in shelter homes are met and the children living in these homes are provided all sorts of requirements.
The amicus curie to the PIL, Farah Bashir informed the court that the children in Child Care institutions are facing a lot of difficulties and are living in miserable conditions as there are no proper winter equipments like clothing, heating and medical facilities available in these institutions.
Farah Bashir also submitted before the court that she has visited eight Child Care institutions where she found dismal and deplorable condition of buildings besides she said that there is lack of proper schooling for the children living there.
Counsel representing the state government, Advocate Asif Bhat while admitting these facts, submitted before the court that all the issue would looked into in near future as State Administrative Council (SAC) in its 24th meeting has discussed all the issues with regard to these institutions.
He informed the court that apart from 28 posts of various designations further 48 posts have been created by the state authorities.
The state counsel also informed the court that the recommendation made by Bharti Ali have been addressed in the SAC meeting and creation of separate ‘Women and Child Care’ institution has been discussed on threadbare.
After hearing the state counsel, the court directed to ensure requirement of these posts are completed at the earliest in order to the proper functioning of these institutions.
It was also directed by the court that further development with regard to the creation of separate ‘Women and Child Care’ institution be placed before the court.
With regard to providing sports facilities to children living in these institutions, court directed the Social Welfare Department to report about the distribution of sports facilities to the Child Care Homes by next date of hearing.