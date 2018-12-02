Ensure basic amenities to people of Beerwah: Omar

Srinagar, December 1:
Vice president National Conference and Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday expressed disappointment over the erratic power supply in the Beerwah constituency.
Vice president said that the people of beerwah constituency are facing immense hardships due to the administrative apathy. “Many hamlets in beerwah constituency are reeling under darkness, the pesky power supply and unscheduled power cuts have further aggravated the people. The student fraternity is worst hit for they find it extremely difficult to study,” he said.
“It is not just the pesky power supply. The area sans other facilities including steady water supply,” he said.
Omar who formerly represented the beerwah constituency urged the incumbent governor administration to ensure all basic amenities to the people of beerwah. “I urge the governor administration to make sure that people don’t suffer in the coming months. During winters the electricity consumption soars up. The administration should have taken measures to ensure that sufficient electricity is supplied to the households to meet their day to day demands,” he said.