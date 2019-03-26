About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Ensure basic amenities at polling stations: Div Com to DCs

Reviews arrangements for parliamentary polls

 The Divisional Commoner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan Monday directed all Deputy Commissioners of the valley to ensure uninterrupted water, electricity, road network, transport arrangements and other basic amenities at polling stations of the Kashmir Division.
The Divisional Commissioner made these directions while reviewing the arrangements for the upcoming Parliamentary elections-2019 across the valley.
All Deputy Commissioners briefed the Divisional Commissioner about the status of water supply, electricity, gensets, repairing of roads, transportation, toilets, ramps, wheel chairs, telecommunication service and other arrangements for ensuring hassle free elections at all polling stations in their respective districts.
The Divisional Commissioner asked them to make all necessary arrangements well in time with logistic support from all concerned departments for successful conduct of upcoming elections-2019 across Kashmir Division.
He urged upon the DCs to ensure all the arrangements for facilitating election staff and voters. Also send status report on daily basis regarding the progress of works on basic facilities in polling stations to the Divisional Commissioners office for necessary action, he added.
Khan asked all concerned officers to work with dedication and close coordination so that upcoming Lok Sabha elections-2019 will be held on hassle free manner.
Additional Commissioner Kashmir Tasaduq Hussain Mir, Chief Engineers of R&B, PDD, PHE, Commissioner SMC, Director Urban Local Bodies, SSP Srinagar and other concerned officers were present in the meeting where as IGP Kashmir Swayam Prakash Pani, all Deputy Commissioners and SSPs of the Kashmir Division participated in the meeting.

Latest News

GoI sets up tribunal to decide if JeI (JK) is an unlawful association

GoI sets up tribunal to decide if JeI (JK) is an unlawful association

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
Modi to address rally in Jammu on March 28

Modi to address rally in Jammu on March 28

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
China welcomes goodwill message exchange between Modi and Khan on Pak ...

China welcomes goodwill message exchange between Modi and Khan on Pak ...

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
AIMPLB to stick to its old stand on Ayodhya before mediation panel

AIMPLB to stick to its old stand on Ayodhya before mediation panel

Mar 25 | Agencies
Information department employee crushed to death in Jammu

Information department employee crushed to death in Jammu

Mar 25 | Agencies
Mine protected vehicles, 30-seater buses for CRPF convoys in Kashmir: ...

Mine protected vehicles, 30-seater buses for CRPF convoys in Kashmir: ...

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
Two injured as armed robbers looted petrol pump in JK

Two injured as armed robbers looted petrol pump in JK's Kathua

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
Medicine, personal care products may pollute rivers, seas

Medicine, personal care products may pollute rivers, seas

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
Kerala woman killed in Christchurch mosque terror attack laid to rest

Kerala woman killed in Christchurch mosque terror attack laid to rest

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
Pak Army says no F16 used to shoot down Indian aircraft

Pak Army says no F16 used to shoot down Indian aircraft

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
Forces bust hideout in Shopian village

Forces bust hideout in Shopian village

Mar 25 | Javid Sofi
Christchurch mosque massacres: Pakistani victim Ahmed

Christchurch mosque massacres: Pakistani victim Ahmed's body arrives h ...

Mar 25 | AP/Press Trust of India
Farooq files nomination papers for Srinagar LS seat

Farooq files nomination papers for Srinagar LS seat

Mar 25 | Rising Kashmir News
SC dismisses plea challenging constitutional validity

SC dismisses plea challenging constitutional validity 'triple talaq' o ...

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
7 persons detained from Shopian village during night raid

7 persons detained from Shopian village during night raid

Mar 25 | Rising Kashmir News
NZ orders judicial probe into Christchurch mosque massacres

NZ orders judicial probe into Christchurch mosque massacres

Mar 25 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Pak Hindu minor girls approach court, man held

Pak Hindu minor girls approach court, man held

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
3 missing Handwara boys traced in Srinagar

3 missing Handwara boys traced in Srinagar

Mar 25 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Ensure basic amenities at polling stations: Div Com to DCs

Reviews arrangements for parliamentary polls

              

 The Divisional Commoner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan Monday directed all Deputy Commissioners of the valley to ensure uninterrupted water, electricity, road network, transport arrangements and other basic amenities at polling stations of the Kashmir Division.
The Divisional Commissioner made these directions while reviewing the arrangements for the upcoming Parliamentary elections-2019 across the valley.
All Deputy Commissioners briefed the Divisional Commissioner about the status of water supply, electricity, gensets, repairing of roads, transportation, toilets, ramps, wheel chairs, telecommunication service and other arrangements for ensuring hassle free elections at all polling stations in their respective districts.
The Divisional Commissioner asked them to make all necessary arrangements well in time with logistic support from all concerned departments for successful conduct of upcoming elections-2019 across Kashmir Division.
He urged upon the DCs to ensure all the arrangements for facilitating election staff and voters. Also send status report on daily basis regarding the progress of works on basic facilities in polling stations to the Divisional Commissioners office for necessary action, he added.
Khan asked all concerned officers to work with dedication and close coordination so that upcoming Lok Sabha elections-2019 will be held on hassle free manner.
Additional Commissioner Kashmir Tasaduq Hussain Mir, Chief Engineers of R&B, PDD, PHE, Commissioner SMC, Director Urban Local Bodies, SSP Srinagar and other concerned officers were present in the meeting where as IGP Kashmir Swayam Prakash Pani, all Deputy Commissioners and SSPs of the Kashmir Division participated in the meeting.

News From Rising Kashmir

;