Ensure ban on illegal brick kilns, stone crushers: DC Budgam

May 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Development Commissioner (DDC), Budgam Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar today urged the concerned to ensure that the ban on illegal brick kilns, stone crushers and mining of earth, sand and boulders across district Budgam is made operational.

The DDC made these remarks during a meeting attended by SP Budgam, , ADDC Budgam, , ADC Budgam, , SDMs, ACR Budgam, DIO Budgam, Showkat Hussain Ganie, AD FCSCA, AD Labour and Employment, DMO, Tehsildars, District Officer SPCB, NTs and other officials at New Conference Hall Budgam.

During the meeting, the DDC stressed on taking strict action against the offenders found involved in illegal mining and close down brick kilns or stone crushers operating without permission.

She said that this illegal trend has become nuisance and is causing adverse impact on health, ecology, traffic; roads, agriculture and other sectors and directed Tehsildars to keep tight vigil on the illegal practice and submit action report regularly from their respective areas.

She called for booking the offenders under the prescribed law.

The meeting was apprised that Rs, 2.54 lakh has been recovered as fine during the last month of April, while as 9 FIRs have been registered against the violators. The meeting was briefed that out of 227 brick kilns 170 are functioning legally and 54 are reportedly operating illegally in various areas of Budgam, BK Pora, Chadoora, Magam, Beerwah.

The DDC instructed the concerned Tehsildars and DMO to constitute joint teams, represented by police, agriculture, revenue and mining officials to close down units operating without permission.

During the meeting the DDC also reviewed the functioning of Geology and Mining department. She emphasized on concerned to ensure implementation of Labour laws across the district particularly in such units. various issues regarding mining/quarrying were also discussed in the meeting.

Meanwhile, reviewing the functioning of the Revenue department in the district, DDC impressed upon SDMs and Tehsildars to conduct regular mutation camps. SDMs were also directed to conduct office inspections regularly.

The DDC also took review of arrangements for the holy month of Ramzan and directed concerned to ensure availability of essential commodities to the public including uninterrupted supply of electricity and drinking water to the residents of Budgam.