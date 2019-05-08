Ensure availability of essentials during Ramadan: PDP leader

May 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senior leader and former legislator Noor Mohammad Sheikh has urged upon the state authorities to ensure requisite arrangements are made in view of the ongoing holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement, Sheikh highlighted the need for the installation of the street lights in main areas and in the internal alleys of Srinagar as devotees in huge numbers attend congregational late night Taraweeh prayers. He also demanded that uninterrupted power supply should be ensured so that people could pray during the sacred month without any hardships.

Sheikh also suggested that the government should ensure strict implementation of government approved rate list besides the hassle-free home delivery of gas supply to the consumers in Srinagar and that availability of essential commodities in the market including vegetables and poultry besides timely supply of Gas, Kerosene, Flour and Sugar from the government depots to the consumers must not get affected.

