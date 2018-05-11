Ensure availability of essentials during Ramadan in Jammu: Zulfkar to admin

Asks Div to appoint QRTs to redress grievances
Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU:
Minister for School Education, Haj & Auqaf and Tribal Affairs Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali, on Thursday urged the officials of different departments to ensure availability of essentials besides other facilities during the holy month of Ramadan.
According to an official, Zulfkar said this during a meeting held to review the arrangements being put in place for Ramadan in the Jammu region.
The officials said that Divisional Commissioner, Hemant Kumar Sharma, IGP Jammu Dr S D Singh Jamwal, Deputy Commissioner, Kumar Rajeev Ranjan, Chief Engineers of PDD and PHE, Director FCS&CA, Joint Commissioner JMC, Special officer Auqaf, Administrator Auqaf Jammu and officers of other concerned departments attended the meeting.
The official said that threadbare discussions were held on various issues which include law and order, security, traffic, uninterrupted power supply, adequate drinking water, medicare facilities and sanitation put in place for the ensuing holy month.
Stressing on ensuring the availability of essential commodities to the people on prescribed rates during Ramadan, Ch Zulfkar asked the officers of all departments to work in synergized manner so that the people do not face any inconvenience.
He said that the fool proof mechanism should be put in place to provide better amenities to the people during the month of Ramadan.
He directed concerned authorities to ensure proper cleanliness, sanitation and other related facilities in various towns and municipalities of the region especially in and around mosques and shrines. He said special squads should be constituted for the same.
While asking the officers of the PDD to provide adequate power during the holy month, the Minister said that special care should be taken to ensure power supply especially during Sehri, Iftaar and Taraweeh.
He also asked them to repair all defunct street lights, damaged poles and transformers before the holy month of Ramadan.
Directing the PHE officers to ensure adequate supply of potable drinking water to the people, Zulfkar said that people should not suffer on this account.
He stressed for deploying water tankers in the areas that are facing shortage of water.
Zulfkar asked the Divisional Commissioner to constitute QRTs in all Tehsils for receiving and redressing the complaints and issues regarding, PHE, PDD, health and others.
The Minister appealed the people to purchase meat at government approved rates. He directed FCS&CA officers to constitute market checking squads to keep a check on profiteering, hoarding, and black marketing.
He issued instructions for smooth movement of traffic in the areas to facilitate the people coming for prayers besides directed for requisite medical facilities.
The Minister further directed the officers to work in close coordination to ensure adequate arrangements during holy month of Ramadan.