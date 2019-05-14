Ensure availability of essentials at govt-fixed prices: Advisor Ganai

May 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to Governor Khurshid Ahmad Ganai Monday asked wholesale and retail dealers to keep available essentials in the market at the rates already fixed by the government.

He gave the directions to a delegation of wholesale and retail dealers which called on him on today.

The traders put forth various demands before the Advisor and sought their redressal. The Advisor assured them that their genuine demands would be looked into.

He directed concerned to reconsider prices of certain commodities in consultation with divisional administration after proper market analysis. Further, he informed the participants that IG traffic has already been advised for the resolution of Highway issues.

The meeting was attended by Director Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Controller Legal Metrology, Representatives of Oil Companies besides the Wholesale and retail association representatives of Mutton, Poultry, Fish, Bakery and Confectionary.