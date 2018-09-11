Ensure arrangements are made within 48 hours: DC Srinagar to concerned deptts

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 10:
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Monday asked all the concerned departments to ensure all arrangements as due are made within 48 hours to ensure smooth observation of Muharram-ul-Haram in the district.
He was speaking in a meeting convened to review the arrangements made by different departments in regard to this sacred Islamic month during which Muslims, in particular the Shi’a, pray in abundance and refrain from joyous events in respect for the sacrifice of martyrs.
The concerned departments were instructed to ensure provision of uninterrupted power and water supplies, adequate supplies of essential commodities and firewood, and availability of healthcare and sufficient transport facilities at all Shi’a dominated areas and to all Imambaras across the district.
The R&B and the SMC were asked to immediately press their men and machinery into service and ensure all damaged roads and streetlights are repaired within 48 hours to ensure hassle-free movement of Muharram processions through all such areas where they pass.
The DC assured the representatives from different Shi’a bodies present in the meeting that there was no dearth of funds and that all works as approved during the meeting would be completed ahead of the Muharram processions.
Senior officers from all concerned departments and representatives from various Shi’a bodies were present in the meeting.