May 17, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

Ensure all measures for enabling access to specially-abled to airports, aircrafts: HC to AAI

 The High Court has directed Airport Authority of India (AAI) to ensure that all measures as are essential for enabling access to the differently abled to the airports as well as aircrafts.
Court directed the authorities that all other facilities are provided to the travellers at the airports.
Division bench comprising Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Tashi Rabstan directed the Airport Directors, Srinagar, Jammu as well as Leh and AAI to coordinate with Nipun Malhotra and cause a disability access audit of the three (Srinagar, Jammu and Leh) airports to be undertaken.
“Recommendation to be obtained so that all the three airports are made completely accessible to the differently abled,” Court directed.
Directions were passed after Court took cognizance of the issue and remarked that there has been one more aspect which has been overlooked in this Public Interest Litigation (PIL) which relates to the disability access audit of the airports in Jammu Kashmir.
“Basic facilities as ambu lifts, tactile markings, toilets for those with special needs are not available,” Court said.
The Court noted that Nipman Foundation is assisting the issues related to disability in PIL No. 17/2018.
Assistant Advocate General India, Tahir Majid Shamsi submitted that some more time is needed for filing the report on behalf of the Indian Air Force. On his request, the Court granted six weeks, time for the same and listed the matter on 23 July 2019.
The bench was hearing the matter through video conferencing from the official residence of Chief Justice, who could not attend the proceedings in the Court due to bone fracture in one of her leg.
Earlier, the PIL was initiated by Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey and on 14 December 2016, Chief Justice had directed its registration as a suo moto PIL.
In this petition, the judge noticed that the AAI has, prima facie, failed to take notice of the hardships and difficulties regularly faced by the travellers.

