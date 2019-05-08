Ensure all basic amenities to people during Ramadaan: NC

May 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Tuesday urged the incumbent governor administration to ensure all basic amenities to the people during the month of Ramadaan, saying that the administration should depute flying squads to ensure price stability of essential items.

Presiding over a meet of officer bearers and functionaries, called specifically to ascertain the difficulties of the people in view of the undergoing holy month, party general secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar said that the governor administration is duty bound to ensure all basic and effective facilities to the people during the pious month.

“The prices of all essential items including fruits, vegetables and other Ramadan specific items like Dates etc should be conspicuously displayed at all market places and shops. Digital price boards should be set up for the benefit of people at various places. The government is duty bound to provide hassle free parking facilities at various places in particular near the prominent mosques and shrines of the state.”

He further added, “It’s expected of the incumbent governor administration to ensure steady ration supply at all depot centres. It would be appreciable if the administration increases the quota of sugar for this month. The roads and alleys leading to mosques and shrines of the valley and the state in general should be lit up so that people don’t face any difficulty during evening and early morning hours. I urge the administration to depute area specific flying squads in various markets to ensure price stability, besides that divisional administration should make public the specific phone numbers or email addresses where the common masses can lodge their complaint against any irregularity, black marketing or price rise. Moreover the steady electricity supply and water supply must be ensured,” he said.

The meet was attended by party’s state secretary Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Syed Rafiq Shah, Mir Saif Ullah, Showkat Mir, Irfan Shah, and provincial spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar attended the meet.

Sagar wile underscoring the need of helping commuters reach their destination on time said, “the concerned agencies associated with traffic management should take notice of points where traffic jams are always an issue, the concerned department should deploy its men and use the support of volunteers to ensure smooth undisputable traffic on major arterial of the city in particular and the state in general. Traffic police in sync with the JKP should swing its men into action to ensure hassle free vehicular on all inter-district routes and inner alleys of all districts,” he said.

Sagar urged the constituency in-charges and district presidents to tour their respective constituencies and have on spot interface with the masses in order to get acquainted with their problems.

He also impressed upon the administration to do a safety audit of all the prominent shrines of state and place men and machinery to deal with any eventuality.