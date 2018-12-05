Ensure adequate facilities to abandoned transgender: HC to Govt     

‘Community holds equal rights guaranteed under constitution’
Syed RukayaSrinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Tuesday directed state government to provide all the adequate facilities to an abandoned transgender maintaining that the community holds equal rights guaranteed under the constitution.
While hearing the fresh application moved by one of the petitioners Farah Ashraf with regard to shelter and financial assistance to abandoned transgender, the division bench of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey and Justice Sanjeev Kumar directed the authorities to provide all the required facilities like shelter homes, medical treatment, and financial assistance to abandoned transgender community member.
The court directed the authorities to take a stand on this and file response within weeks’ time.
The directions came after the petitioner, Farah Ashraf informed the court that one of the abandoned transgender namely Ghulam Ahmad Mir, hailing from Bandipora has been traced by local police on Monday and handed over to his elder brother and sister-in-law to take care of him.
The petitioner also informed the court that the condition of this person is pitiable and the financial condition of the family is not sound. “The family itself cannot take care of the person which compels these persons to roam around,” petitioner said.
The petitioner further submitted that besides care, these abandoned transgenders need shelter homes, medical facilities and financial assistance.
Earlier, Aijaz Ahmad Bund, informed the court that transgender community in the state are facing discrimination and the lack of facilities are adding more woes to them.
He said that on 25th November early in the morning they (petitioners) received a call about a transgender person, who has been abandoned by family and was lying on the road in the open sky.
“With the intervention of concerned police station we were able to move the person to hospital but the hospital administration was reluctant in receiving the patient,” he said.
Adding, “Somehow we ensured that the preliminary care is provided to the person but just after one day, I received the calls from the hospital administration to remove the person and on next day we got a message that the person is missing from the hospital. So there are people who are dying on the roads and no one is caring about them and how long we should wait for the policies meant for them,” the petitioner, Aijaz Bund said.
The petitioner further submitted before the court that the state is lacking shelter homes and no exclusive schemes for transgender community is existing in J&K as compared to other states, where certain models are existing and adopted. He said that they have already submitted certain recommendations based on certain ground realities and according to the analysis done by the petitioners on various schemes and policies which are existing nationally and internationally.
"It cannot be denied that transgenders are facing are facing extreme issues but they have every right to get protection and proper medical facilities,” the court said.
On the previous hearing, court directed state authorities to ensure transgender community does not face marginalization.