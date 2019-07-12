Enrolment of employees, premium deduction

July 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Finance Deptt issues clarification

Finance Department Thursday issued clarification of submission of consolidated information regarding the enrolment of employees and premium deduction details for J&K Government Group Mediclaim Insurance Policy in prescribed format for reconciliation with RGICL.

According to a circular, it is clarified that all the Directors Finance/ F.As / CAOs/A.Os in the Administrative Departments /Corporations/PSUs/Universities/Local Bodies are required to obtain the list of all the employees working in their subordinate offices, who were enrolled and contributed the premium towards J&K Govt Group Mediclaim Insurance Policy, in terms of Government Order No: 406-FD of 2018 dated 20-09-2018, DDO wise in the prescribed format both in hard copies and soft form and after that compile the same and furnish the consolidated copy complete in all respects to the Chief Accounts Officer (Nodal Officer), Finance Department, Civil Secretariat, Srinagar at the earliest to enable the Finance Department to undertake proper reconciliation of the said data with the concerned Insurance Company.

As such all the DDOs are directed to furnish the requisite information to their Administrative Departments and the information sent directly to the Finance Department shall not be entertained.

