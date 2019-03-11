Enough is enough, India can’t suffer till eternity: PM

March 11, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday said Indian cannot keep suffering forever and that his government had taken some “strong decisions” against such elements.

"For many decades, the country and numerous families have suffered the wounds and pain given by terrorism, Naxalism and insurgency. What happened in Pulwama and Uri was heartbreaking.

"We cannot bear this pain till eternity. Enough is enough," Modi said addressing CISF personnel at its base here.

The CISF paramilitary forces on Sunday are celebrating the 50th year of its raising.

This is the first time Modi attended the event of any of the five Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) since he took charge in 2014.

Raised in 1969, the CISF has about 1.56 lakh personnel in its ranks at present.

Modi said following dastardly acts of violence, his government had taken some strong decisions, in an apparent reference to the IAF strike in Pakistan after the Pulwama attack.

"Someone, sometime, has to take a big decision (against such acts)... it is my privilege that with the support of the crores of people of this country, we took some strong decisions," Modi said with the top security officers in attendance.

He said the government has adopted "a new policy" to act against violence and that it was its responsibility to live up to the expectations of the families of the personnel killed in the line of duty.

"Our government is purchasing all modern gadgets required by our forces to tackle such challenges," Modi said, mentioning the creation of a new facility in UP's Amethi to manufacture modern guns.

Modi lauded the CISF men and women who protect "vital assets" of the country in the face of a "hostile neighbour which does not have the capacity to fight a war."

"Various conspiracies hatched within the country are getting encouragement from across the border and ghastly picture comes to light, in different forms," Modi said, keeping his apparent reference on Pakistan.



