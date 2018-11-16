Enhancing skills

Dear Editor,
Skills enhancement is all about getting the skills you need to succeed in the work you want to perform. It is quite visible that in every sector we face different challenges, like we have severe paucity of highly trained qualified labour and large section of the educated work force that possess little job skills. In this context skills enhancement becomes vital. Someone has rightly said “Give me six hours to chop down a tree and I will spend four hours in sharpening the axe.” Private and public sector has started realizing the importance of their work force (some even have started to consider employee first than customer). Managements of private/public sector need to take steps towards development of employee skills. On one hand, we have a large number of educated unemployed youth and on other the industries are short of skilled professionals. Being qualified is one thing, being skilled for the job is quite another. Even in education sector skill enhancement needs to be a strong component for both students as well as for teachers. Training and coaching is an excellent way to maximize these valuable resources in both sectors private as well as public. Today, training and coaching has become much more dynamic. We use MET training techniques (mind empowering technology) that enable people to tap their own brilliance. MET trains people in an experimental environment; learning by doing: these techniques may not be confined to just sitting in your chairs and taking notes. It’s about getting fully immersed in the learning process and making the learning process complete fun. We call it edutainment which involves music, exercise, games, costumes, simulations and much more so that participants can retain maximum learning from the room to their real life.
Rais Bhat