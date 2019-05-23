Enhance budget for Kheer Bhawani: Shah Faesal

May 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

President J&K Peoples Movement Dr. Shah Faesal has called upon the State Government to enhance the budgetary support for facilitation of annual Mata Kheer Bhawani Yatra,.

Stressing the need for making adequate transport arrangements from Delhi to Srinagar, Shah Faesal said that besides religious significance the pilgrimage represents nostalgic homecoming of Kashmiri Pandits to their motherland and as such every effort should be made to ensure maximum participation.

Shah Faesal was speaking to a delegation of Kashmiri Pandits who met him at the J&K Peoples Movement party office at Srinagar.

"Tulmul has the potential to emerge as a spiritual center of Kashmir where the idea of inter-faith brotherhood can be nurtured. It can also open up immense opportunities for pilgrimage tourism for the entire Ganderbal District", he added.

Dr. Shah further asked for upgrading the facilities at Tulmul to accommodate the growing number of pilgrims and emphasised that previous liabilities on account of boarding and transport arrangements should be cleared immediately.

Shah Faesal assured the delegation that JKPM will leave no stone unturned to ensure dignified return of Kashmiri Pandits to their homeland and will make all efforts for protection of their sites of worship.