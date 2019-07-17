Engineers threaten to suspend essential services if demands not fulfilled

July 17, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

SJAC holds protest, serves 10-day ultimatum to administration

Hundreds of engineers on Tuesday threatened to go for indefinite strike if the state government fails to fulfill their demand for Assured Career Progression (ACP).

Shouting slogans against the government, engineers from Kashmir province gathered here at Bemina headquarters under the banner of State Joint Action Committee (SJAC) of all J&K Graduate Engineers Association and threatened to suspend essential services and an indefinite strike if government fails to fulfill their demands.

President Mechanical Engineers Association, Firdous Ahmad Bhat said despite repeated assurances by the government nothing ‘positive’ has happened on the ground.

“All engineers of the state were on mass protest on Tuesday against non-seriousness of the government as they failed to resolve the pending issues of the fraternity,” Bhat said.

“Even during the PDP-BJP coalition government, engineers were assured regularization on permanent basis but nothing happened,” he said.

Bhat said in our neighboring states, they have already implemented ACP to their engineering services but in J&K, the government has done nothing so far.

“We are demanding regularization of all adhoc promotions made from time to time, enhancement in FTA (Fixed Travel Allowances), removal of pay anomalies at all levels,” he said.

Bhat said, July 30th onwards, engineers are going to suspend all essential services including water, power and irrigation, if the government does not fulfill our pending demands. Government will be entirely responsible for any situation, he added.

President Civil Engineering Graduates wing, Farooq Ahmad Ganaie threatened to stop essential services if the demands are not fulfilled by the government. He said the engineers of all wings have decided to proceed on mass casual leave to register a strong protest against the government.

Ganaie said entire the engineering fraternity is demanding ACP of state engineering services, and most of the engineers are stagnant at basic level since three decades.

“We are being ignored on salary as well as cadre basis. Government is busy in fulfilling the demands and pockets of KAS officers,” he alleged.

“Due to failure of the State government to regularize the engineering cadres, 95% engineers have not been elevated to next level in their entire service period,” Ganaie said adding that engineers are the backbone of every society.

He said they are agitated over non-implementation of Budget-2018 announcements like ACP, revision of FTA, removal of pay anomalies and regularization of adhoc promotions.

General Secretary of J&K Electrical Engineers wing Peerzada Hidayatullah expressed anguish over the decision of the government.

“It was largely felt by all the wings of the engineering community that they have been let down morally by not issuing SRO orders in this regard,” Hidayatullah said.

He said they have been waiting for the issuance of SRO for granting ACP in reference to the commitment by the government.

Peerzada said the fraternity has decided to use all legitimate options available to urge the government to fulfill their demands.

"We are going to protest against the non-seriousness of the government. The future course of action will be decided on the same day," he said. The engineers appealed Governor, Satya Pal Malik to resolve the issues of the fraternity.