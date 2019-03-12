Engineers need attention

March 12, 2019 | Shah Khalid

As an alternative to government jobs for unemployed engineers, the state Government of Jammu and Kashmir has launched a novel scheme during the year 2003 for providing gainful sources of employment by allotting work contracts to unemployed engineers in various engineering departments and developmental related departments of the state.

As per the Government details as on ending 12-2018, 586 Self Help Groups are registered in Kashmir and 958 in Jammu division respectively. In 2018-19 FY 733 works got allotted on the total amount of INR 7154.8740 in Kashmir division. While in Jammu 1288 works got allotted on amount of INR of 12996.501.

The Self Help Group Engineers in Kashmir division had time and again grilled the state government to direct government departments, executing agencies and autonomous bodies to implement Self Help Group Engineers (SHGs) scheme in letter and spirit and allot work contracts.

The self-employment of the unemployed engineers through SHGs is a substitute to government jobs. The unemployed engineers in various districts in Kashmir division organize themselves into groups, and avail gainful resources of livelihood in the shape of work contracts in the development departments, to promote group culture among them, for their socio-economic empowerment and generate employment opportunities for others as well.

The District Employment and Counselling Centers are too in a deep slumber as various SHGs are still waiting for their registration numbers, to tie themselves with various government departments, agencies, autonomous bodies for allotment of works.

The spirit behind the scheme was to create an atmosphere of hand-holding, accommodation and encouragement. But the officers of various departments are not paying any heed to help SHG engineers to achieve their goal of providing self-employment opportunities, as still various Government departments have not made the outlined allocations for the SHGs while tendering out their works.

The former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti while chairing a cabinet meeting on May 21-2018, reviewing the status of Self Help Groups in the state directed the officials for making necessary amendments in the guidelines for SHGs to make them compliant with the needs of the day, and the requirements of individual Departments.

The former CM directed for strict compliance for allocating 30 percent job orders to Self Help Groups (SHGs) in the State. She also directed to raise the financial limits of SHGs from present Rupees 60 lakhs to Rupees One crore, besides corresponding enhancements.

She specifically asked for engaging the SHGs in the maintenance and upkeep of various assets, facilities and machinery put in the government particularly health department.

But ironical condition is that, despite state cabinet orders, some departments still have not made the outlined allocation of works for SHG engineers, despite tendering out their works.

The departments must revisit their approach in this regard and involve these young technocrats in carrying out various jobs and works being executed by them.

In a significant direction by the former chief minister, the Hon’ble Governor along with its whole administrative machinery must come up with a customized scheme to provide interest free financial support to these young entrepreneurs, so that they don’t lag behind for want of credit availability.

The government must undertake the capacity building of these SHGs in collaboration with respective departments so that they are able to deliver effectively in tune with the requirements of the individual departments.

This would also ensure that the Self Help Groups would exhibit satisfactory performance in terms of quality of works undertaken by them.

It may be recalled that Self Help Group initiative was introduced in the State to provide job avenues to qualified graduates in various engineering disciplines, by involving them with construction and upgradation of infrastructure and taking a benefit of their technical background and know how.

There is a dire need to implement the scheme in letter and spirit.

peerzadakhalid1545@gmail.com