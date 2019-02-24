Engineers’ bodies ask Guv Administration to fulfill their demands

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 23:
Engineers bodies here in Kashmir capital Srinagar Saturday demanded issuance of ACP and regularization of adhoc promotions in time bound manner. They also demanded implementation of SRO 42 of 2011.
Engineering Graduates Association comprising CEGA, EEGA and MEGA by its Engineer Farooq Ahmed Ganie, Er. Firdous Ahad Bhat and Er Peerzada Hidaytulla deliberated threadbare on the callous attitude of the Governor administration towards the engineering fraternity during a meeting that was held in Raj Bagh Srinagar.
The SJAC impressed upon the Governor Administration to resolve and redress the long pending issues such as issuance of SRO for the already approved ACP Scheme, Regularization of all adhoc promotions in a time bound manner, implementation of SRO-42 of 2011 and other issues which have been brought in the notice of the government continuously.
The SJAC further resolved that if the issues are not resolved immediately, then the engineers will be constrained to proceed on protest which will include suspension of developmental works and floating of tenders, locking down of offices and suspension of office work. The engineers will be forced to come out on the roads, for which the onus will lye on the government.
The SJAC urged up on the Governor Administration to fulfill the commitment made to them.
The engineers threatened that if the demands are not fulfilled, they will start protest program which will be announced in the press conference scheduled to be held on 28 of this month.