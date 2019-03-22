Engineering student Sadaf Wani’s maiden book ‘An Anxious Mind’ released

March 22, 2019 |

A civil engineering student Sadaf Wani, has became the author of her first 'poetic prose' book.

Hailing from Banihal town of Jammu & Kashmir, Sadaf’s book titled ‘An Anxious Mind’ was launched in a function, organised by Jammu & Kashmir Academy of Art culture and Languages.

The book of young Sadaf was initially published by Broken Tusk Publishers and is available online.

Meanwhile, Dr. Abid Ahmad, the head English editor of the academy moderated the event, which was attended by good number of people. Besides that, Dr. Mufti Mudasir, and Basharat Saleem were the prominent figures present in the launch.

The said book comprises 96 poems, which revolve around the themes of Anxiety and Depression. (KNS)