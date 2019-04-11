Engineering Fraternity in J&K State

April 11, 2019 | Firdous Bhat

Engineering profession in J&K, like rest of world is an important & essential institution for development, welfare & public service. No nation can flourish or survive without the support of the engineering community which is filled with talented & dedicated technocrats. While talking about the state of Jammu & Kashmir, this community has always stood as the source for providing basic amenities to essential health services for the public. It is a fact that no department can function without the logistics & support of engineering fraternity. Keeping the legacy alive, the engineering community has always followed revolutionary footsteps for the services, quality and innovation for the benefit of the general public.

Engineering community is the actual developmental machinery of the state and is exclusively engaged in the development and maintenance of the core infra structure facilities of the state be it roads, buildings, public service departments like the Power development department. The engineering community of our state in particular has always worked efficiently even under the existence of various constrains like turmoil, Law & order problems, geographical difficulties etc. Engineers have always stood like a rock in natural calamities, like the 2005 earth quake, September 2014 flood etc. But in-spite of countless contribution and relentless services, this community has always been ignored and is at present facing worst negligence from the Government especially in service related matters.

Despite the fact that the engineering fraternity has always been in the forefront for the implementation and execution of the decisions put forward by the legislature or the bureaucracy for the larger good of public welfare. The engineers have always worked round the clock to provide essential services to the people against all odds. However, it is very unfortunate on the part of government that this community has been ignored even in the simplest service matters. And it has demoralised the community at large.

Some of the major problems faced by the engineering community are:

REGULARISATION OF ADHOIC PROMOTIONS

The routine of promoting engineers on stop gap adhoc arrangement in-spite of clear cut vacancies has resulted in non-regularisation. The promotions made were never regularised with commensurate grades even after decades in most of the cases, ignoring the supreme judgement. This apathy has defeated the very purpose of promotion and engineers are still languishing in the grades of Junior Engineer or Assistant Engineer even after two or more adhoc elevations. The question here is that if promotion can be made for all cadres of KAS and other gazetted services regularly, why this step mother treatment to our engineering Community?

ASSURED CAREER PROGRESSION (ACP) FOR ENGINEERS

Due to limited promotional prospects, stagnation and non-regularisation. The long pending demand of implementation of Running grade or ACP for engineers is still a dream. Due to continuous pleads and efforts the Govt. in 2018 budget on 11th January 2018 announced on the floor of assembly about the implementation of the Assured Career Progression of engineers at par with doctors, following that the State Cabinet gave nod to this decision but unfortunately no SRO is yet issued, whereas the same SRO stands issued in favour of KAS and KPS cadre with urgency. The Hon’ble Governor of J&K Mr. Satyapal Malik announced the SRO for engineers to the delegation of engineers who met the Hon’ble Governor on 1st February 2019 represented by “State Joint Action Committee of Engineers” at Raj Bhawan, Jammu.

PAY ANAMOLIES OF DIFFERENT CADRE OF ENGINEERS

The role of engineers in the state is pivotal but simultaneously they are lowest paid professionals and in subsequent pay commissions, their salaries and posts have been systematically eroded and degraded. The anomaly at Junior Engineer level is still a long dream to get implemented.

CADRE MANAGEMENT

The expansion in population, increase in administrative units has not been synchronized with the expansion of Engineering divisions or subdivisions. The service provider unit of Engineering department established decades back is not in position to cater to the services and demands of the large population. This problem is mainly with the Mechanical division wherein one division is on an average, handling four districts under PHE,I&FC, R&B. Thus, cadre management & expansion should no more be ignored but done on priority to increase effective public deliverance.

ENHANCEMENT IS FIXED TRAVEL ALLOWANCE:

The Fixed Travel Allowance (FTA) that had been fixed decades back at Rs 30 per month is still there unchanged, which acts as a mere a joke and the same was acknowledged by then Finance Minister in the 2018 budget speech. An engineer has to travel a lot from office to work site which is always many miles away & travel allowance of rupees one per day seems plainly illogical & irrational. As such enhancement in F.T.A is compulsory but not yet done.

While keeping all the above mentioned grievances in mind, government should redress our long pending demands at an earliest. The Engineering Community has been demoralised and the concerned authorities must take concrete steps to resolve all the aforementioned issues in order to bring much awaited relief to the concerned community. This can pave way for bringing much better efficiency, transparency and accountability of the system. The early redressal of long pending issues is the best way to develop the backbone of the state development machinery.

(Author is a Chartered Engineer)

