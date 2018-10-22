Engaging youth

Umer Wani
Like many developing societies around the globe, Jammu and Kashmir is experiencing “youth bulge,” where 69 percent of the population is under the age of 35. The large cohort of youth between the ages of 15 to 29 makes 23 percent of the state population (Projections as per Census – 2011 and National Youth Policy – 2014).
Youngsters in J&K have faced enumerable challenges at multiple levels ranging from exposure to protracted conflict, extreme violence, conflict-related stress, post-traumatic stress disorders, tendency to suicide, drug addiction and lack of positive engagement opportunities.
Jammu and Kashmir government established Youth Services & Sports department and J&K State Sports Council long back to inculcate training's and provide a platform to the youngsters to excel in sports arena at National and International levels. But Jammu and Kashmir is yet to produce a sportsperson who could rise to the ranks of gold at Asian Games leave aside Olympic.
J&K is giving a meagre amount of 12,000-15,000 rupees to registered sports associations annually for activities in a district and expects them to bring laurels at national and international level.
It is very unfortunate that 15 National championships were scheduled this year to be held, but due to non-availability of funds, all cancelled. The irony is that in order to spend Rs 2.20 crore annually on sports activities in J&K, Sports Council spends Rs 22 crore on its permanent employees annually.
Last year Sports Council commences State's first Rural Sports at block level under Khelo India in which 22 Districts, 217 blocks, 2170 coordinators, with 1,20,000 players register in 08 sports disciplines.
A Junior Cricket Championship of u/17 in which 4800 players, 320 teams, 319 matches, 400 coordinators participated. At least 10 districts and 60 blocks were involved.
Moreover, a football tournament in which 3500 players participated in more than 8 districts of Kashmir valley. In 22 Districts of J&K 89,612 players participated in various sports disciplines.
A total number of aspiring and budding sportspersons who received sports coaching in various sports disciplines during the financial year 2016-2017 sums to 50,000.
Conventional wisdom says that to rise above and beat your competitors, you need to one-up them. But the sports scenario this year in the state is completely opposite. Less participation's and decline in vibrant sports activities only reflects the policy of the present dispensation.
J&K sports council engaged certified professional community coaches trained at National Institute of Sports under Prime Minister’s Special Development Program on meager amount of Rs 5000 per month.
Unfortunately, they are roaming from sports council office to secretariat chambers for their continuations. The fact they are still imparting the training's professionally to the youngsters at community level without any salary from past some months. It also holds true that last year more than 30,000 youngsters were engaged and trained by them in rural areas.
The competitive landscape changes all the time. Till J&K government don’t involve the youngsters at rural or community levels, sports in state will remain a distant dream for the next generation.
Your competitor tomorrow may be completely different from your competitor today. If it takes a little to engage these NIS certified community coaches who delivers maximum efficiency with minimum effort, why not take them for the larger interests of the youth and the future of the state.
Every little move becomes something to be analyzed. And that’s a terrible mind-set. One who delivers best is asked to take rest at home.
During the years 2016 and 2017 J&K state witnessed huge graph in sporting activities and medal tally resulting more youngsters to join the sports. From BurhanWani’s love for cricket to MananWani’s love for football, sports in J&K has limited and littered with dead documents and close door tournaments that do nothing but waste people’s time.
Chances of coming up with something fresh go way down when you keep feeding your superiors with ideas of engagement. You become reactionary instead of visionary. We are all aware that everyone cannot be a part of Indian team, but we could engage and encourage the cricket lovers by a concept “Gully Cricket.”
In order to reach out to the youngsters at street level, let’s have a gully cricket tournament across J&K for an experiment regardless of age groups.
Our sports departments usually held meetings for improvisation in sporting activities. Such meetings are typically scheduled and are toxic. Instead there should be an involvement of ground zero experts, have conversations or discussions which certainly brings new vision to focus and work on.
Why is state government allowing the aliens to set the parameters for sports. They’re defining the rules of the game. And you can’t beat someone who’s making the rules.
The youth of Jammu & Kashmir should be engaged in positive engagement opportunities like Sports which will help in channelizing their energy in a positive direction.
Author is project coordinator at J&K State Sports Council
umerwani99@gmail.com