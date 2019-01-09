About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Engagement for Taliban, Operation All-Out for Kashmir: Omar

Published at January 09, 2019


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Former chief minister and National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah Wednesday criticised Army chief’s remark on talks with Taliban and hinted that the Government of India was following double standards on peace initiatives in Kashmir Valley.

“We bat for talks with taliban, autonomy for Tibet & Tamil areas of Sri Lanka yet we are unwilling to look at engagement or political initiatives in J&K. Why is our policy all about “do as we say, don’t do as we do”?,” Omar wrote on Twitter. 

He was reacting to the statement of Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat who has said there should be negotiations with the Taliban, but without conditions.

“Engagement for Taliban, Operation All-Out for Kashmir,” He wrote. 

