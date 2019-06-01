Engage with stakeholders: APSCC tells Modi

June 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to fall in trap of regional mainstream parties like National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and engage directly with Kashmiri youth in order to end the impasse in the state more so the valley.

In a statement issued here, APSCC Chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina while congratulating Modi for assuming the office of Prime Minister for second consecutive term said that regional parties like NC and PDP have been exploiting the sentiments as well as emotions of the common masses while doing nothing for them.

“No one can escape from the reality that after the recent Lok Sabha elections Narendra Modi has emerged as strongest leader of the country. Given this scenario he alone can solve the problems being confronted by the people of Jammu & Kashmir especially of the Kashmir valley,” said Raina.

The APSCC Chairman said that the Prime Minister should walk an extra mile and engage with the youth of Kashmir so that their problems are understood at the highest level. He said once this is done then people can yearn for a solution that would lead to solve problems of the common masses.

“Over the past seven decades or so parties like NC and PDP have been selling dreams to the people of Kashmir but in reality they have never taken any meaningful step to realize these dreams. These parties have resorted to exploitation of sentiments and emotions of the people of Kashmir more so the youth,” said Raina.

The APSCC Chairman said that energy of youth needs to be channelized in the right direction so that they turn out to be real assets for their families and the nation as a whole. He said the Kashmiri youth are no more illiterate and they cannot be fooled by the leaders of parties like NC and PDP.

Raina said the members of both the majority and minority communities have suffered due to the lackadaisical attitude of the leaders of parties like NC and PDP. He said that it is high time that people say goodbye to the political representatives whose sole aim is their own welfare and not peoples welfare.