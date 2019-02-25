Engage separatists, don’t arrest them: Tarigami tells GoI

‘Mass arrests disturbing trend in Kashmir’
Srinagar:
Senior CPI (M) leader and former MLA Kulgam, Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami on Sunday said crackdown and arrests of separatist leaders—without any legal background was a disturbing trend—asking Government of India (GoI) to engage separatists into dialogue process and not to go for arrest spree.
In a statement issued here, Tarigami said “arrests without any solid legal grounds do not augur well for the state. It has been done before as well in the state, but it has never yielded anything. On the other hand, it just exacerbates the anger and gives rise to further uncertainty. We have always maintained that dissent should always have a place in a democratic society,” he said, adding “Curbing the dissent and those holding a contradictory viewpoint is not democratic at all. On the other hand, such sections should be engaged.”
Tarigami said that “from the last couple of days, rumour mongering and a chaos type situation is being created in the state which is causing anxiety among the people.” He said that the state administration has failed to assure the people on this, adding that the way it has sought paramilitary reinforcements and started issuing "advisories" to the various departments without causing reasonable answers has caused further panic among the people. “The state cannot afford more chaos and uncertainty at this juncture.’