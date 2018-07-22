Engage more youth in extracurricular activities: DC Bla

District Level Task Force constituted for promotion of sports activities
District Level Task Force constituted for promotion of sports activities
BARAMULLA, JULY 21:
District Development Commissioner (DDC) Baramulla Dr Nasir Ahmad Naqash, today stressed on the need to engage more youth in extracurricular activities.
The DDC made these remarks while chairing a meeting to review sports and youth engagement policy in the district wherein District Level Task Force was constituted headed by the DDC to chalk-out the modalities and prepare a roadmap for the youth engagement programs.
On the occasion, the DDC informed that officers from Youth Services and Sports, State Sports Council, Department of Education, Rural Development Department, Nehru Yuva Kendra, Police, CRPF, BSF and Army will be the members of DLTF that will oversee the youth engagement programs launched by various departments. He said that DLTF committees will also act as a bridge between various organizations which are doing such programs so as to avoid duplication and involve more youths at the village as well as block level of the district in extracurricular activities so that their energies could be better harnessed for constructive purposes.
Dr Naqash said that there needs to be constant review and updating of plans being executed by various departments for engaging youth in various extracurricular activities like sports events, cultural programmes, Painting, Photography, Singing competitions, Seminars, debates, educational tours, awareness programmes, volunteer services, construction of new sports infrastructure, preparing calendar for youth activities, felicitation programmes, making green clubs, coaching clubs, skill development, career counselling and other youth-related activities.
The DDC stressed on maintaining the current sports infrastructure besides constructing new sports infrastructure in left out areas to ensure mass participation of youth in sports activities. He also stressed on the optimal use of funds and resources available to provide more benefit for the youth of the district.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Farooq Ahmad Baba, Chief Education Officer Ab Ahad Insha, District Youth Services & Sports officer Khursheed Ahmad, Coordinator NYK Baramulla, Manager sports Council, Mushtaq Ahmad besides officers from Police, Army BSF were present during the meeting.