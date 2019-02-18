End state repression in Kashmir: Pak to India

AgenciesIslamabad, Feb 17:
Pakistan has told India to end the “state repression” in Jammu and Kashmir and pursue the path of dialogue.
“Bluster, belligerence and pursuit of expedient standards to suit internal political interests is both delusional and counterproductive,” Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said in a statement issued on Sunday.
“India must come out of the denial mode, end state repression against Kashmiri youth, address widespread alienation In Kashmir and pursue the path of dialogue,” he said.
Faisal said Pakistan had rejected Indian allegations as these were made within a short time from the attack and without carrying out any investigations.
“These knee-jerk and pre-conceived accusations were nevertheless consistent with well-rehearsed tactics from Indian playbook after such incidents in the past,” he said.
As for Indian assertions about the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) reportedly claiming responsibility of the attack and purported video of the attacker, the spokesperson questioned the selective and self-serving standards that India adhered to in this respect.
Faisal drew attention to the clear dichotomy in Indian position on the issue.
“On the one hand, India accepted unverified social media content as ‘gold standard’ but on the other, it chose denial when confronted with voluntary confessions and acceptance of responsibility by its serving naval commander Jadev for perpetrating terrorist violence in Pakistan,” he said.
The spokesperson further explained that the JeM has been a proscribed entity in Pakistan since 2002 and the country was implementing its obligations on sanctions implementation.
The FO spokesperson urged India to introspect and respond to questions about its security and intelligence lapses that led to the February 14 attack.
“India owes an explanation on reports of Adil Ahmed Dar’s arrest and custody since 2017,” he said.
The spokesperson reiterated Pakistan’s desire of normalisation of bilateral relations with India.
He said in his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Premier Imran Khan followed his intention of taking two steps if India takes one, with the proposal for both Foreign Ministers to meet on the sidelines of the UNGA and a comprehensive, tangible roadmap for normalisation of ties.
“It was India which cancelled the meeting on baseless pretexts. Similarly, the Pakistan Kartarpur initiative is another step aimed at improving people to people contacts and deescalating a vitiated environment,” he added.