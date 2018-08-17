End of an era: Modi

About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Published at August 17, 2018


Press Trust of India

New Delhi, Aug 16:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the passing away of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee marks the end of an era and termed it as a "personal and irreplaceable" loss for him.
He said the BJP patriarch lived for the nation and served it assiduously for decades while noting that it was Vajpayee's exemplary leadership that set the foundations for a strong, prosperous and inclusive India in the 21st century.
Vajpayee died at the AIIMS hospital here this evening at the age of 93 following prolonged illness.
"Atal's passing away is a personal and irreplaceable loss for me. I have countless fond memories with him. He was an inspiration to Karyakartas like me. I will particularly remember his sharp intellect and outstanding wit.
"It was Atal’s exemplary leadership that set the foundations for a strong, prosperous and inclusive India in the 21st century. His futuristic policies across various sectors touched the lives of each and every citizen of India," Modi tweeted.
He said it was due to Vajpayee's perseverance and struggles that the BJP was built brick by brick.
"He travelled across the length and breadth of India to spread the BJP's message, which led to the BJP becoming a strong force in our national polity and in several states," he said.
Modi said India grieves the demise of Vajpayee.
"My thoughts are with his family, BJP Karyakartas and millions of admirers in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti," he added.

 

 

