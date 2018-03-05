End bloodshed of civilians in Kashmir: MLA Shopian

Rising Kashmir NewsShopian
MLA shopian Adv. Mohd Yousuf Bhat expressed anguish over the loss of civilian lives in Pahnoo Shopian as every civilian killing, notwithstanding how erroneously made, has the tendency of vitiating the peaceful atmosphere.
When your heart bleeds and you are emotionally amputated, no condemnation is enough. I have no words to condemn these civilian killings as mere condemnation, every time a civilian is killed is not enough and no circumstances can justify these civilian killings.
The law enforcing agencies are not learning any lessons from previous such experiences. Such reckless killings have in the past inflamed the situation and if immediately such type of incidents are not stopped, there is apprehension that situation in the valley may turn ugly again.
While expressing solidarity with the bereaved families, Bhat demanded that a judicial enquiry be ordered to look into the cirmstances under which such killings have taken place and the culprits of this heinous crime are booked and brought to justice. (KNS)
