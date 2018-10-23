End bloodshed in Kashmir: Altaf tells Govt

Appeals political parties to join hands, says law enforcing agencies not learning lessons
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 22:
Senior PDP leader and former finance minister Syed Mohammad AltafBukhariMonday said the Government of India (GoI) and Governor administration must now come out from its election related celebratory mode and focus on immediate end to bloodshed of innocent civilians in Kashmir.
Bukhari who is outside the country, said unfortunately the political mainstream has now been restricted to issuing statements on these innocent and unwarranted civilian killings in Kashmir.
“Mere condemnation and protest statements won’t do,” he emphasized.
He observed that time has come for the entire political spectrum in J&K to join their heads to take the state out of political quagmire which is bleeding its innocent citizens profusely.
“The killing of seven civilians at Laroo in Kulgam district has become more pathetic by the government’s lame excuses which are aimed at defending its unrestrained forces,” the former finance minister observed.
He said the law enforcing agencies are not learning any lessons from previous such experiences. “Such reckless killings have in the past inflamed the situation and if such type of incidents are not stopped immediately, there is every likelihood that situation in the valley can take an ugly turn”.
Bukhari said it is heart-wrenching to learn about such incidents almost every day. “These incidents have now become a norm of the day. I appeal all political parties in J&K irrespective of their political ideologies to come together in the larger interest of humanity and facilitate cessation of hostilities and bloodshed”.
He averred that in this hour of grief, all the words of condemnation and condolence sound very hollow at this human tragedy.
Expressing heartfelt condolences with the bereaved families, Bukhari prayed for peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery for those who have sustained injuries in the incident.