Encroachments removed along Brengi Canal Road at Kokernag

July 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A joint team of the officers of Revenue, R&B, Irrigation and Police departments of Kokernag sub-division headed by Tehsildar Kokernag, Thursday removed the encroachments raised by the locals along the Brengi Canal Road in Dewalgam, Adigam, Irkumoo, Sagam and Khalhar villages.

The official spokesperson said during the drive, illegally raised structures were partially bulldozed and offenders were warned to remove the encroachments within seven days failing which the demolition charges will be recovered from them. Land, measuring about 19 Kanals was retrieved and handed over to the R&B department for construction of the said road.