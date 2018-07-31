Encroacher in Lal Chowk abuses RK interns

AniqaSrinagar, July 30:
A group of three girls doing their internship with the Rising Kashmir were Monday abused and threatened by a shopkeeper who has encroached a footpath in the City Centre Lal Chowk to run his shop. According to the girls the encroacher humiliated them and used choicest abuses against them when they (interns) questioned his occupation of the footpath meant for pedestrians.
“Many people gathered as the shopkeeper created a scene but no one asked him how he could behave with girls and that too when he has blocked the entire footpath. He gave an impression as if it was his ancestral land,” said Gafira and Zenaira, two of the three interns.
They said the shopkeeper who sells bags asked them to prove their identity by showing their ID cards. “Instead of showing some remorse for what he has done, he accused us to tarnishing name of the organization (Rising Kashmir). He did everything he could to justify the encroachment,” the duo added.
The shopkeeper uses vintage street lights installed by the Srinagar Municipal Corporation to displays his bags to attract customers.
According to the interns, they were just trying to get quotes from the shopkeepers regarding a news story but in turn were harassed. “We couldn’t say anything in response because of his uncivilized behavior,” the girls added.
Later, a shopkeeper somehow handled the situation. He apologized to the interns for the inconvenience caused.
Rising Kashmir strongly condemns the uncivilized behavior of the shopkeeper and demands strict action against the erring shopkeeper.