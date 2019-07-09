Encroached Jhelum: HC issues notice to GoI, JK Govt

July 09, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

The High Court on Monday took suo-moto cognizance of encroachment alongside river Jhelum and issued notices to Government of India (GoI) and State government.

Court directed Centre and State government to file their status report within four weeks.

The division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rashid Ali Dar took cognizance of a communication sent by Greater Verinag Civil Society, an NGO, on 12 June 2019.

The communication raises the issues of encroachment at the source of Jehlum River, dumping of garbage and other wastes besides inadequacy of drainage system.

In this connection, the bench issued notice to GoI through Director General, Archaeological Survey of India, Ministry of Culture, and State of J&K through Director, Archives, Archaeological & Museums, Srinagar.

Court also impleaded Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Secretary to Government, Tourism Department, and Chief Executive Officer, Verinag Development Authority, district Anantnag as party respondents.

The notice on behalf of GoI was accepted by Assistant Solicitor General of India, Tahir Majid Shamsi while as senior Additional Advocate General, BA Dar received notice on behalf of State government.

Deputy Advocate General, Irfan Andleeb accepted notice on behalf of Chief Executive Officer, Verinag Development Authority. Court listed the matter on 28 August 2019.