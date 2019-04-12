April 12, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

Govt run primary-level schools see a dip in student enrolment

With empty benches, deserted classrooms, the government-run primary-level schools, in Kashmir region was witnessing a dip in student enrolment.

Sources told Rising Kashmir that despite recruiting more than 35,000 Rehbar-e-Taleem (ReT) teachers for strengthening elementary level education system, the student enrolment in government-run schools have witnessed dip substantially this year. They said that there seems to be a downward slide in enrolment in government schools.

Sources said that a total fresh enrolment in the academic year 2018-19 in elementary schools is nearly 80 thousand which is very low as compared to last year.

As per the sources, more than 35,000 ReT teachers were recruited under the erstwhile scheme Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) while as the department has witnessed enrolment not more than 80,000 which will hamper the academics.

There will be a gross disproportionate Teacher-Pupil-Ratio if students’ enrolment will frequently decline.

An official at Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) said that the department is counting student enrolment on the basis of existing ones adding, “The data put in public domain previously is factually wary as there are very less enrolments this year.”

“Tentatively this year only 8-10 thousand students in elementary schools of Srinagar were enrolled,” Sources said. Similar is the case with other districts, as according to sources, an overall enrolment in Primary schools has not crossed 80 thousand across the Valley.

As per the data of DSEK, last year a total number of 468600 students were enrolled in government primary schools including 2070 in Leh and 6269 in Kargil districts.

In academic session 2017-18, enrolment of 17445 was recorded in all primary schools of Srinagar; 2488 in Ganderbal primary schools; 48287 in Budgam, 85031 in Anantnag; 32997 Kulgam; 28257 in Pulwama; 19600 in Shopian; 84284 in Baramulla; 38647 in Bandipora and 80833 in Kupwara district.

Director School Education Kashmir, Muhammad Younis Malik admitted that there was a decline in student enrolment. “There is no different opinion and I admit that there are some issues, where we need to take a call to overcome it.”

“At elementary level, we are focusing more on pre-schooling; we are trying to bring in advance exposure in government schools,” Malik said.

Stating the fresh enrolments, Malik said that so far tentatively, we got 80-86 thousand enrolments this year, adding “Schools are to be brought at par in the competition to increase enrolment.”

