About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 12, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

Empty benches, deserted classrooms

Govt run primary-level schools see a dip in student enrolment

With empty benches, deserted classrooms, the government-run primary-level schools, in Kashmir region was witnessing a dip in student enrolment.
Sources told Rising Kashmir that despite recruiting more than 35,000 Rehbar-e-Taleem (ReT) teachers for strengthening elementary level education system, the student enrolment in government-run schools have witnessed dip substantially this year. They said that there seems to be a downward slide in enrolment in government schools.
Sources said that a total fresh enrolment in the academic year 2018-19 in elementary schools is nearly 80 thousand which is very low as compared to last year.
As per the sources, more than 35,000 ReT teachers were recruited under the erstwhile scheme Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) while as the department has witnessed enrolment not more than 80,000 which will hamper the academics.
There will be a gross disproportionate Teacher-Pupil-Ratio if students’ enrolment will frequently decline.
An official at Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) said that the department is counting student enrolment on the basis of existing ones adding, “The data put in public domain previously is factually wary as there are very less enrolments this year.”
“Tentatively this year only 8-10 thousand students in elementary schools of Srinagar were enrolled,” Sources said. Similar is the case with other districts, as according to sources, an overall enrolment in Primary schools has not crossed 80 thousand across the Valley.
As per the data of DSEK, last year a total number of 468600 students were enrolled in government primary schools including 2070 in Leh and 6269 in Kargil districts.
In academic session 2017-18, enrolment of 17445 was recorded in all primary schools of Srinagar; 2488 in Ganderbal primary schools; 48287 in Budgam, 85031 in Anantnag; 32997 Kulgam; 28257 in Pulwama; 19600 in Shopian; 84284 in Baramulla; 38647 in Bandipora and 80833 in Kupwara district.
Director School Education Kashmir, Muhammad Younis Malik admitted that there was a decline in student enrolment. “There is no different opinion and I admit that there are some issues, where we need to take a call to overcome it.”
“At elementary level, we are focusing more on pre-schooling; we are trying to bring in advance exposure in government schools,” Malik said.
Stating the fresh enrolments, Malik said that so far tentatively, we got 80-86 thousand enrolments this year, adding “Schools are to be brought at par in the competition to increase enrolment.”

Latest News

57.31% voter turnout in first phase: CEO

57.31% voter turnout in first phase: CEO

Apr 11 | Rising Kashmir News
Boy killed during clashes in Handwara village

Boy killed during clashes in Handwara village

Apr 11 | Rising Kashmir News
Sudan army topples Bashir: Defence minister

Sudan army topples Bashir: Defence minister

Apr 11 | Press Trust of India
Four injured in clash between supporters of NC, PC in Baramulla

Four injured in clash between supporters of NC, PC in Baramulla

Apr 11 | Press Trust of India
Libya fighting kills 56 in a week: UN

Libya fighting kills 56 in a week: UN

Apr 11 | PTI/AFP
Train service remains suspended in Kashmir on poll day

Train service remains suspended in Kashmir on poll day

Apr 11 | Agencies
LS polls: Mobile internet suspended in north Kashmir

LS polls: Mobile internet suspended in north Kashmir

Apr 11 | Agencies
Highway ban illegal, tampers with basic human rights: Beg

Highway ban illegal, tampers with basic human rights: Beg

Apr 11 | Agencies
I am not made of wood that burns easily, Mehbooba on BJP’s demand for ...

I am not made of wood that burns easily, Mehbooba on BJP’s demand for ...

Apr 11 | Agencies
LS Poll Percentage: 35.52% till 1 pm in Jammu, Baramulla constituencie ...

LS Poll Percentage: 35.52% till 1 pm in Jammu, Baramulla constituencie ...

Apr 11 | Rising Kashmir News
BSF accused of coercing voters in Poonch: PDP and NC

BSF accused of coercing voters in Poonch: PDP and NC

Apr 11 | Press Trust of India
RSS leader killing: Several ‘OGWs’ detained for interrogation

RSS leader killing: Several ‘OGWs’ detained for interrogation

Apr 11 | Press Trust of India
LS polls Phase-1: 24.66 percent voter turnout in Baramulla, Jammu till ...

LS polls Phase-1: 24.66 percent voter turnout in Baramulla, Jammu till ...

Apr 11 | RK Online Desk
Strike disrupts life in Kashmir

Strike disrupts life in Kashmir

Apr 11 | Press Trust of India
LS polls Phase-1: Over 11 percent voting recorded in Baramulla, Jammu ...

LS polls Phase-1: Over 11 percent voting recorded in Baramulla, Jammu ...

Apr 11 | RK Online Desk
LS polls Phase-1: Polling underway in 91 constituencies across 18 Stat ...

LS polls Phase-1: Polling underway in 91 constituencies across 18 Stat ...

Apr 11 | Press Trust of India
Day 3: Curfew continues in Kishtwar

Day 3: Curfew continues in Kishtwar

Apr 11 | Imran Shah
Astronomers deliver first photo of black hole

Astronomers deliver first photo of black hole

Apr 11 | AFP/Press Trust of India
BJP demands Mehbooba

BJP demands Mehbooba's arrest for 'instigating' Kashmiris

Apr 11 | Press Trust of India
LS polls 1st phase: Voting begins in Baramulla, Jammu

LS polls 1st phase: Voting begins in Baramulla, Jammu

Apr 11 | Rising Kashmir News
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 12, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

Empty benches, deserted classrooms

Govt run primary-level schools see a dip in student enrolment

              

With empty benches, deserted classrooms, the government-run primary-level schools, in Kashmir region was witnessing a dip in student enrolment.
Sources told Rising Kashmir that despite recruiting more than 35,000 Rehbar-e-Taleem (ReT) teachers for strengthening elementary level education system, the student enrolment in government-run schools have witnessed dip substantially this year. They said that there seems to be a downward slide in enrolment in government schools.
Sources said that a total fresh enrolment in the academic year 2018-19 in elementary schools is nearly 80 thousand which is very low as compared to last year.
As per the sources, more than 35,000 ReT teachers were recruited under the erstwhile scheme Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) while as the department has witnessed enrolment not more than 80,000 which will hamper the academics.
There will be a gross disproportionate Teacher-Pupil-Ratio if students’ enrolment will frequently decline.
An official at Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) said that the department is counting student enrolment on the basis of existing ones adding, “The data put in public domain previously is factually wary as there are very less enrolments this year.”
“Tentatively this year only 8-10 thousand students in elementary schools of Srinagar were enrolled,” Sources said. Similar is the case with other districts, as according to sources, an overall enrolment in Primary schools has not crossed 80 thousand across the Valley.
As per the data of DSEK, last year a total number of 468600 students were enrolled in government primary schools including 2070 in Leh and 6269 in Kargil districts.
In academic session 2017-18, enrolment of 17445 was recorded in all primary schools of Srinagar; 2488 in Ganderbal primary schools; 48287 in Budgam, 85031 in Anantnag; 32997 Kulgam; 28257 in Pulwama; 19600 in Shopian; 84284 in Baramulla; 38647 in Bandipora and 80833 in Kupwara district.
Director School Education Kashmir, Muhammad Younis Malik admitted that there was a decline in student enrolment. “There is no different opinion and I admit that there are some issues, where we need to take a call to overcome it.”
“At elementary level, we are focusing more on pre-schooling; we are trying to bring in advance exposure in government schools,” Malik said.
Stating the fresh enrolments, Malik said that so far tentatively, we got 80-86 thousand enrolments this year, adding “Schools are to be brought at par in the competition to increase enrolment.”

News From Rising Kashmir

;