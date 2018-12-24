Empowered regional councils imperative for JK: Rana

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, December 23-
National Conference Provincial President, Devender Singh Rana, on Sunday said empowered elected regional councils under the umbrella of the state holds key to satiate distinct aspirations of the people.
As per a statement, he said that this will not only isolate elements inimical to single entity of Jammu and Kashmir but help building and further strengthening the trust.
“A clear roadmap has been drawn in this regard in the regional autonomy document formulated by the National Conference,” Rana, as per the statement, said while addressing workers at Barn, Ranjan and Jandyal in Nagrota Assembly Constituency.
He said decentralization of power has been political philosophy of National Conference which had immensely manifested in the revolutionary single line administration during the tenure of Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah and was a “nationally acclaimed step towards fulfilling local urges and aspirations of different segments of people”.
Rana cautioned the people against the “machinations of the BJP, which in the wake of letting down people of Jammu and being rejected by them is trying to divide the people on regional and religious lines”.
“People of Jammu are within their rights in asking the BJP of their achievements during three and half years mis-rule. They did not only fail the Jammu region but also raised hands as far as governance was concerned,” Rana added.
The Provincial President said the “treachery of the BJP will continue to haunt the people of Jammu who had reposed their unflinching faith and support to it with the hope that Jammu may perhaps get a better deal as during the days of its wilderness in the opposition, the BJP leaders were crying hoarse over discrimination and neglect”.
“Instead of showing grit to do something on ground for the people of Jammu, the BJP reversed some of the prestigious projects launched during the tenure of Omar Abdullah as Chief Minister for putting the Jammu region on equal pedestal of development.”
Rana accused the BJP for “pretending to be the self-styled Messiah of the Jammu region”, saying that “what has it delivered during its tenure except flaunting aggressive nationalism”.
“The people had mandated the party for ‘Ache-Din’ and what they got in return is just a nightmare and ‘good fortunes’ for the BJP leaders,” he added.
Referring to the issues confronting to his constituency, Rana said that being a chosen representative of the people, he has been pursuing all those connected with development for giving push to the schemes and projects aimed at overall development and welfare of various areas and different segments of society.