Empowered Committee clears 174 cases for regularization

Jammu

The Empowered Committee that was constituted vide SRO-520 held its 5th meeting on Thursday under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary, Finance Navin K Choudhary. The Committee cleared 174 cases of various departments for regular engagement.

Out of the cases cleared at Thursday's meeting, 57 belong to Estates Department, 37 of Floriculture Department, 29 of PHE/I&FC Department, 16 of Technical Education Department, 15 of PWD (R&B) Department, 11 of GAD, four of Industries and Commerce Department, three of Horticulture Department and one each belong to Finance Department and Forest Department.

Navin said that till now the Empowered Committee has cleared 484 cases of various Departments.

He said that on Thursday meeting ,62 cases were rejected for want of requisite documents as specified in the SRO-520.

