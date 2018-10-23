Empowered Committee approves regularization of 35 cases

Srinagar, October 22:
Principal Secretary, Finance, Navin K Choudhary today chaired the 62nd meeting of Empowered Committee for regularization of Ad-hoc/Contractual/Consolidated employees in terms of Civil Services Special Provision Act 2010.
Navin, who is also the convener of the Empowered Committee, chaired the meeting at his office chambers here during which he reviewed the process of regularization of different categories of employees working in various State departments.
During the meeting, 35 out of 48 cases were cleared for regularization. They include 25 cases of Health and Medical Education department, four cases of PHE and I&FC departments, two of revenue and one each of Culture, Forest and School Education departments.
Besides DG Codes, Mohammed Rafi Andrabi, DG Accounts, and Treasuries, M Y Pandit, Additional Secretary GAD, S C Chiber, officers from allied departments also attended the meeting.