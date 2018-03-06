Employment Generation, CSR our motive: Banday

‘Cancer, Hepatitis patients to be adopted for treatment under CSR initiative’
Srinagar, Feb 5:
Banday Impex Pvt. Ltd. (BIPL), the makers of famous Rehmat Spices, held plumbers’ meet in association with a Turkish based company Formul at Hotel Centaur and also launched PP-R Pipes. The meet was held to make people aware of the new PP-R pipes.
Formul is a major international brand based in Turkey manufacturing PPR- pipes. These pipes are long lasting giving best services under extreme temperature even upto minus 30 degree Celsius.
Speaking on the occasion, Ashiq Banday, CEO of Banday Group of Companies said BIPL is committed to providing quality products to the people besides helping society through various activities under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).
He said they have already made a big name in the spices with their brand Rehmat Spices owing to the quality of the products.
“Our mission is not only the company or business growth but also social responsibility. Though business growth is motive of every company, but we at BIPL want to contribute to the society effectively. We also want to pay back to the society which has been our strength by accepting our products,” he said.
Enumerating about the CSR initiatives, Ashiq Banday said they will cover the plumbers under accidental insurance.
“We want security of those who work with us and who from our cornerstone.”
He also announced that the company would adopt Cancer and Hepatitis patients and bear their treatment expenses.
“We have responsibility towards the society also. It is our moral responsibility to stand for those who can’t afford expensive treatments. My aim is to help patients whether rich or poor," he added.
BIPL has already been contributing to the society by generating employment and providing jobs to the educated and deserving youth.
“Our motive is to create employment for educated youth also. We have directly or indirectly provided employment to many youth in our company.”
BIPL also plans to enter into education sector with the establishment of school which will provide international standard education to the students.
