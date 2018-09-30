Employees welcome GoI move to transfer Ashoka Hotel to Tourism Department

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 29:
Employees Union of Gulmarg Development Authority has welcomed the move of Government of India to transfer the Ashoka Hotel Gulmarg (ITDC) to Gulmarg Development, Authority. The Union while stating that it will give boost to Kashmir Tourism hailed the role of Commissioner Secretary Tourism and Chief Executive Officer Haneef Balkhi.
The employees said that these officers took appropriate measures and succeeded in their endeavor. “It was a long pending demand that was fulfilled with the efforts of these officers,” they said.
The Stakeholders and service providers of Gulmarg urged upon the Secretary to Government Tourism Department and chief executive officer GDA Haneef Balkhi to restore the pristine glory of the said hotel and place it in Star Category. The Union urged upon the Governor Administration and his Advisors to release sufficient funds to restore the lost glory of Ashoka Hotel.