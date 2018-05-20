Employees Union Mineral Concession Wing, Geology and Mining Department J&K constituted

Rising Kashmir News
Employees Union Mineral Concession Wing, Geology and Mining Department, Jammu and Kashmir Tuesday held a meeting at Sheri Kashmir Park in Srinagar wherein all the Employees of Mineral Concession Wing were present.
During the meeting, all the members, employees after holding long deliberations and discussions unanimously declared Bashir Ahmad Mir as President of the Union.
The other participants elected in the meeting include Mohammad Shabir Malik (Vice President from Jammu), Muneeb ur Rehma (General Secretary Kashmir), Raj Nath Raina (General Secretary from Jammu), Saddam Hussain Mir (Secretary from Jammu), Saif ud Din Rather (Organizer), Abdul Rashid Lone (Treasurer) and Shahid Ahmad (Publicity Secretary) a statement issued here by the spokesman said.
The spokesman further said that the above respected elected members of the union had assured all the members of the union that they will do their job-work with full dedication and sincerity and will raise issues before the government as well as authorities regarding the problems which the mineral concession wing employees are facing from time to time.
“President in its meeting also expressed its agenda that include "5 Year promotion eligibility for Mineral Guards, Removal of stagnation of Mineral Supervisors and enhancement of grade pay of Employees of Mineral Concession wing at par with Employees of other wings of the department”, the spokesman said.