As the National Health Mission employees’ strike entered 17th day on Wednesday, there was no response from the government or the state’s health department. Around 8000 employees have caused a stir in the state demanding regularization of their service. One of the protestors in Srinagar said on Tuesday that the employees will not call off the strike till the government comes up with a roadmap or written assurance on the regularization of their services. Employee protests have been a regular feature in previous government as well as during the incumbent Governor administration. Flawed policies and half-hearted assurances from the political executives are mostly responsible for these routine stirs. Previous two governments failed utterly to devise an acceptable-to-all job/recruitment policy. While many recruitment drives were carried out in haste in the wake of central funds being received by state, they have turned out to be total spoilers with the employees and the state at crossroads after completion of several years of service. Be that NC-Congress government or PDP-BJP government that followed it, the demonstrations by employees and the demands of regularization never really ceased. On one hand the political executives have laid bare the financial state of J&K with liabilities incrementing year after year. On the other hand the employees recruited under different projects have hardly left any stone unturned to press for their demand of regularization. The hope that was pinned on state budgets that were supposed to reduce the deficit so that employees could be accommodated could not be realized. The salary bill in the state (of government employees) indicates the disaster that has been in the making for more than a decade now. While former chief minister Omar Abdullah did try to stop the trend of seeking government jobs only, it wasn’t emulated or forwarded in the next government. On top of it there have been numerous corruption allegations against the two governments for indulging in backdoor appointments. From top to bottom in the hierarchy nepotism has been the adopted way. With one government replaced by the other, the gates of employment are said to open for political workers or party affiliates. Although the extraction from this situation seems intractable, some positive steps can still be taken by the government. All temporary or ad hoc appointments must cease forthwith. New and improved job policy must be drafted keeping into consideration the financial strength of the state. Employees who have been appointed on contract basis must be reminded of all the clauses of the contract and incase of discrepancies the contracts must be renewed after due considerations.