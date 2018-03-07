Employees of KAMCO bank accuse management of embezzlement, backdoor appointments

Some people for their personal interests are blaming management: Registrar Cooperative Society
Some people for their personal interests are blaming management: Registrar Cooperative Society
Noor ul HaqSopore:
Employees of Kashmir Mercantile Cooperative Bank Limited (KAMCO) Tuesday accused bank management of misappropriation of funds and alleged backdoor appointments affecting functioning of the bank.
Scores of bank employees today staged a protest in Sopore demanding inquiry in the “misdeeds” done by the present management.
The protesting bank employees alleged that the present board of the bank is working since 15 years and no elections were held till today despite expiry of their tenure.
They said that they have number of times raised questions on the functioning of the bank and apprised the concerned authorities including Registrar Cooperative Societies but nothing has been done so far.
Protesters alleged that the bank management tried to destroy the records of the bank, but due to their timely intervention the record was saved.
"We appeal authorities to conduct an impartial investigation in the matter so that this asset could be saved from destruction and public money could be saved from these selfish people," Zahoor Ahmad, a protesting employee said.
The protestors also presented a memorandum to the assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies Baramulla who assured them full cooperation in this matter.
While demanding cancellation of such backdoor appointments in Mercantile Cooperative Bank Sopore made by managing department without any notification, the protesting employees said that we want disengagement of those nine appointed persons and demanded a stern action against the bank officials involved.
However despite repeated attempts Managing Director of Mercantile Cooperative Bank was not available for comments.
When contacted, Registrar Cooperative Society J&K Mohammad Hafeezullah said that he is not aware of this matter.
“We have a proper system and eligible candidates only are appointed and that too as per requirements. Few people for their personal interests are blaming the management of corruption doesn’t mean, that it is true. However, I assure you that we will look into this matter,” he said.
0 Comment(s)