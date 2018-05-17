About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Employees felicitate Mir on his elevation

Published at May 17, 2018 04:08 AM 0Comment(s)96views


Srinagar, May 16:

 Employees from different departments in the Civil Secretariat today felicitated Ghulam Rasool Mir President JK Civil Secretariat Employees Association on his elevation to the post of Under Secretary.
The employees congratulated Mir for being promoted to the post of Under Secretary. They hailed the contribution of Mir in administration and also for highlighting issue of employees before the government. They hoped that Mir will continue to contribute towards society in all capacities with renewed vigour.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top