Employees felicitate G R Mir on his elevation

Srinagar, May 16:
Employees from different departments in the Civil Secretariat Wednesday felicitated Ghulam Rasool Mir, President JK Civil Secretariat Employees Association on his elevation to the post of Under Secretary.
The employees congratulated Mir for being promoted to the post of Under Secretary. They hailed the contribution of Mir in administration and also for highlighting issue of employees before the government. They hoped that Mir will continue to contribute towards society in all capacities with renewed vigour.