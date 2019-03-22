Employees campaigning for particular political party: PDP

March 22, 2019 | Yawar Hussain

Peoples Democratic Party Friday alleged that many government employees were openly campaigning to garner support in the upcoming Lok Sabha election for a particular political party.

Addressing a press conference here PDP General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone (Hanjura) said he has already written to Election Commission of India but to no avail.

"The Government of India and ECI boast about this election being free and fair but how can it be fair when the administration is helping a certain party," he said.