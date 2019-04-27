Employees attached for attending Mehbooba’s rally: DEO

April 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The District Election Officer (DEO) Pulwama has ordered inquiry into the participation of officials in an election rally held by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti in south Kashmir district on April 24.

“DEO Pulwama has initiated action into it,” CEO Shailendra Kumar said.

DEO Pulwama Syed Abid Rashid Shah said they have ordered an inquiry yesterday.

He said the inquiry is being conducted by nodal officer, modal code of conduct.

“Name of four employees has surfaced so far and one of them has reportedly resigned in 2012 while those working with J&K Bank and others have been attached,” Shah said.

The DEO said inquiry officer has given them two days to file response to show cause notice issued to them by him.

“They will be charge-sheeted if found guilty,” he said.

On April 24, some government and J&K Bank employees besides SPOs were spotted at a gathering of Mehbooba at Town Hall Pulwama. GNS